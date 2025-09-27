Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.67, but opened at $59.37. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Guardant Health shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 670,238 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,326,710.40. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at $126,242,015.55. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 402,691 shares of company stock valued at $23,069,965 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,558,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,184,000 after acquiring an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,381 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,777,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,302,000 after acquiring an additional 164,263 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 78.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,319,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

