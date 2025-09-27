GlobalFoundries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,460 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 522% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,039 call options.

GFS opened at $35.59 on Friday. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research set a $37.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

