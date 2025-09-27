Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Thursday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.74. 2,218,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,035,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Gemini Space Station Stock Performance

About Gemini Space Station

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.