Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 241.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Forterra from GBX 176 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Forterra from GBX 220 to GBX 250 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Forterra from GBX 237 to GBX 261 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 183.60 on Wednesday. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 150 and a 1-year high of GBX 215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,481.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Forterra will post 11.9888346 EPS for the current year.

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

