First American Bank Purchases Shares of 5,233 Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of VHT stock opened at $253.20 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $283.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.40 and a 200 day moving average of $250.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

