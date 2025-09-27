Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

