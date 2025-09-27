Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

