Diversified Enterprises LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

