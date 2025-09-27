Diversified Enterprises LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Diversified Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.08 and a 200-day moving average of $213.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

