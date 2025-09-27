Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Price Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $144.94. 6,622,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,307,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.38.

Specifically, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $9,073,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,943,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,614,685.78. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $3,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 422,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,932,161.60. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.33 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.