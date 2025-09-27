Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $149.38, but opened at $139.84. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $142.20, with a volume of 1,895,336 shares.

Specifically, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $9,073,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,943,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,614,685.78. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $3,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 422,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,932,161.60. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. William Blair started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Noble Financial raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.33 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 8,072.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

