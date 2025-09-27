Cove Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 980,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,493,000 after buying an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 73,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

