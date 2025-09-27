CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $125.80 and last traded at $126.66. 48,589,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 22,352,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.40.

Specifically, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $49,436,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $32,957,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,645.95. The trade was a 67.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $12,051,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

CoreWeave Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.