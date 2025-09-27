Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $110.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cidara Therapeutics traded as high as $90.85 and last traded at $89.78. 819,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 430,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDTX. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $137.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities set a $153.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $29,795.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 66.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,544,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 10,594.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 255.7% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,500,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,808,000 after buying an additional 1,797,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

