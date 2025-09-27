Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Church & Dwight traded as low as $85.61 and last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 490837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $1,468,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,269.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 869,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

