Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Optimistic Forecast for MU Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $15.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.98. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $170.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $7,720,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,308 shares of company stock valued at $19,804,967. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

