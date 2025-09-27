Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

