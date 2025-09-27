Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 41,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 22,699 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $31.75.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 72.5% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 44,152,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549,503 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,373,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 301,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40,311 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.65 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

