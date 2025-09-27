Brokerages Set Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) PT at $26.00

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

HAFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $756.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 64,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 141,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

