Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.
Brenntag Trading Up 2.2%
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
