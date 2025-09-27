Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday after Itau BBA Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and traded as low as $3.80. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 42,126 shares trading hands.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas alerts:

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Company Profile

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas ( NYSE:LND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.14 million during the quarter. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.