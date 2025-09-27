Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

