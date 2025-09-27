Ascent Capital Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

