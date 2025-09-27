Analysts Set H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $40.80

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research raised H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group Trading Up 0.2%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in H World Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in H World Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.18%.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.