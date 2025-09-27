Analysts Set H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $40.80

H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research raised H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group
H World Group Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of HTHT stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
H World Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.18%.
About H World Group
H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
