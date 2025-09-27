Analysts Set Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Target Price at $217.00

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 337.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $557,000.

GPOR stock opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $210.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by ($0.85). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $447.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.57 million.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

