Analysts Set Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Price Target at $41.20

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

ELVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ELVN

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $134,940.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,153.92. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $67,047.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,490. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,415 in the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,288,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

ELVN opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.