Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $31.61, but opened at $32.61. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Ameresco shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 227,380 shares changing hands.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 99.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 132.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 57.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

