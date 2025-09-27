Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $23.28. Cantor Fitzgerald now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Amentum shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 149,074 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMTM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amentum Trading Up 0.9%
The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
About Amentum
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amentum
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.