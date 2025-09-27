Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $23.28. Cantor Fitzgerald now has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Amentum shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 149,074 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMTM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amentum by 11.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amentum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Amentum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

