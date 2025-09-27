Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.36 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.98). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 1,392,048 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.67.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The stock has a market cap of £469.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6,676.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 5.77 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc will post 9.8159509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.