abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $35.92 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

