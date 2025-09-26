Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Boosted by Cresta Advisors Ltd.

Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $187.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

