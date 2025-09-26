Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Lifted by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.7% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

