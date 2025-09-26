Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Stock Holdings Decreased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

