Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stake Lifted by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $592.23 and its 200-day moving average is $551.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.26. The firm has a market cap of $728.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

