Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fischer Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 121,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

