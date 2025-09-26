Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

