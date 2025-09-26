Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $289.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

