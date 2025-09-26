Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is New Insight Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $289.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

