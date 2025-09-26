Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Acquired by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after buying an additional 420,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 117,518 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $304.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $309.40.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

