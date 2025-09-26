Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

