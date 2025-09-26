Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $289.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

