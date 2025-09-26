Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 73.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

