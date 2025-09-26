Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 3,212 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

