Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $304.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $309.40.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

