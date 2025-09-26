Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 3,834 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $250.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.21 and its 200 day moving average is $250.50. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

