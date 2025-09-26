Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

