Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
IBB opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.04.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
