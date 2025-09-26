Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.4%

American Tower stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.