Rebalance LLC Has $226.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 15.4% of Rebalance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.27. The company has a market cap of $532.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

