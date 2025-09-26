Rebalance LLC Buys Shares of 536 Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

